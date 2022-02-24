Russian Military Launches Military Action Against Ukrainian

Russian Military Launches Military Action Against Ukrainian

Feb. 24, 2022, 6:21 p.m.

The ministry emphasized that no strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms reports Russian news agency TASS.

According to the news agency, Ukrainian troops are leaving their positions in large numbers, dropping their weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, citing intelligence.

"According to intelligence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ troops and service members are leaving their positions in large numbers, dropping their weapons. No strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms," the statement reads.

Western media reported that Russian troops have launched military action in Ukraine. It comes just hours after President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a "special military operation".

Ukraine's president is accusing Russia of carrying out missile strikes around the country.

The AFP news agency released images from a military airport in the eastern city of Chuguev after a Russian attack.

Residential areas of the city were also damaged.

Russian defense officials say their troops are targeting Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision weapons. They say the strikes have taken out infrastructure and suppressed air defenses.

They say the operation is not a threat to civilians. However, Ukrainian officials say the Russian attacks have killed more than 40 soldiers and wounded dozens of others.

They say a boy was killed in the country's east after Russian shelling struck an apartment building.

The attacks began after Putin made a televised speech, explaining the country was starting the operation. He said Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine's territory.

Days earlier, Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. He ordered Russian troops to be deployed as what he called "peacekeepers".

In his speech, Putin suggested the action is intended to protect people who he says have been oppressed by Ukraine's government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia. Ukraine is defending itself and will not give up its freedom, no matter what Moscow thinks."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all citizens to come forward and defend the country.

The Ukrainian border guards service says Russian troops attacked from neighboring Belarus.

The Russian military had deployed troops there for what it called military exercises.

Aggressions are also being reported in the South. Ukrainian officials released video of what they said were Russian military vehicles arriving from Crimea.

Agencies

Minister Bhusal Urged India To Help Build The Atmosphere For Nepal’s Energy Trade
Feb 24, 2022
Covid Vaccine Efficacy Limited Against Omicron: Study
Feb 24, 2022
India Records 15,102 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 1.28 %
Feb 24, 2022
Ukraine's Pro-Russian Separatists Request Russia's Military Assistance: Kremlin
Feb 24, 2022
Supreme Court Rejected To Issue Interim Order To Postpone Local Elections
Feb 23, 2022

More on International

Ukraine's Pro-Russian Separatists Request Russia's Military Assistance: Kremlin By Agencies 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
Biden Announces Fiscal Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Crisis By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Japan's Emperor Marks 62nd Birthday By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Putin's Order To Send 'Peacekeeping' Troops Into Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
'Learn To Live With This Virus': Boris Johnson Scraps Covid Restrictions In UK By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Putin Signs Decree Recognizing 2 Breakaway Ukrainian Regions By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Indian Army Gifted Vaccine Against Covid-19 To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022
Minister Bhusal Urged India To Help Build The Atmosphere For Nepal’s Energy Trade By Agencies Feb 24, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 151 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022
DR. JAGADISH LAL BAIDYA A Surgeon’s Confessions By Keshab Poudel Feb 24, 2022
UNICEF REPORT Nepal Reduces Child Stunting By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75