COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma distributed the prize to the winners of the COAS Open Marathon and Run For Fund-1078 events amid a function.
The Nepal Army had organized ‘COAS Open Marathon and Run For Fun-2078’. It included a 42.195-km marathon, 21-km half-marathon, 10-km run and 5-km run for participants from the NA, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, government officials and foreign counterparts.
VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75