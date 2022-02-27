COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded

COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded

Feb. 27, 2022, 8:54 a.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma distributed the prize to the winners of the COAS Open Marathon and Run For Fund-1078 events amid a function.

The Nepal Army had organized ‘COAS Open Marathon and Run For Fun-2078’. It included a 42.195-km marathon, 21-km half-marathon, 10-km run and 5-km run for participants from the NA, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, government officials and foreign counterparts.

2 (6).JPG

5 (3).JPG

