COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma distributed the prize to the winners of the COAS Open Marathon and Run For Fund-1078 events amid a function.

The Nepal Army had organized ‘COAS Open Marathon and Run For Fun-2078’. It included a 42.195-km marathon, 21-km half-marathon, 10-km run and 5-km run for participants from the NA, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, government officials and foreign counterparts.