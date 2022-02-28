Ukraine, Russia To Hold Talks: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his government's delegation will hold talks with Russia.
He said on Sunday that the meeting will take place with no conditions in a Belarus-Ukraine border area.
Zelenskyy on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks to prevent people's lives from being lost.
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Moscow sent a delegation to Belarus.
