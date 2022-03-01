Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases

March 1, 2022, 4:55 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4458 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 32 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 32 infections, there are 27 in Kathmandu and 5 in Lalitpur.

With 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 977076.

