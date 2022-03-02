Kathmandu Valley Logs 30 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 30 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 30 infections, there are 18 in Kathmandu, 4 in Bhaktapur and 8 in Lalitpur.
With 123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,199.
