Kathmandu Valley Logs 30 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 30 COVID-19 Cases

March 2, 2022, 5:21 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 30 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 30 infections, there are 18 in Kathmandu, 4 in Bhaktapur and 8 in Lalitpur.

With 123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,199.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Deuba And US Secretary Of State Balkan Discussed On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
Mar 02, 2022
MCC Acknowledges Nepal's Decision To Ratify Compact
Mar 02, 2022
Gyalpo Lhosar: Public Holiday And Its Importance
Mar 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 123 New Cases 321 Recoveries And 3 Death
Mar 02, 2022
India Supported Construction Of A New School Building In Dhangadhi
Mar 02, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 123 New Cases 321 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases 400 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 36 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

PM Deuba And US Secretary Of State Balkan Discussed On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Proposal To Impeach CJ Rana To Be Tabled Next Meeting By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
MCC Acknowledges Nepal's Decision To Ratify Compact By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Gyalpo Lhosar: Public Holiday And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
India Supported Construction Of A New School Building In Dhangadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
MCC And The Weaponization Of Aid By Dipak Gyawali Mar 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75