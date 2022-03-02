PM Deuba And US Secretary Of State Balkan Discussed On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed a wide range of issues including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Nepal- US bilateral relations and economic development issues after the ratification of MCC by Nepal’s parliament.
PM Deuba tweeted,” Spoke with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken and discussed Nepal's poverty alleviation, development & issue of climate change. We appreciate 75 years of continued US support for our progress. We also discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine & our support for Ukraine's sovereignty.”
Similarly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted,” Good call today with Nepal’s Prime Minister
@SherBDeuba to discuss Russia’s unprovoked attack and our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will continue to work closely together on economic development and regional challenges
