COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 111 New Cases 385 Recoveries And 1 Death

With 111 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,380

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 7091 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 111 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 15 people in 1842 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 7242 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 143 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7099 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 54 are admitted to the ICU and 10 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 385 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 958,193 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.1 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added One COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,944.