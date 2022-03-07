It Is In Nepal's Best Interest To Stay Out Of The US' Geopolitical Games: China Daily Editorial

March 7, 2022, 9:07 a.m.

Continuing showing disenchantment over ratification of Compact of the United States Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), China Daily, a state owned Chinese English Daily, has in strongly worded editorial warned not to be part of US’s Geopolitical game. China Daily link

Although Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has repeatedly expressed the commitment of Nepal not to allow the use of Nepal’s soil against any of her neighboring country, China seems to have still doubt over it.

The cabinet in its first meeting after ratification of the MCC has expressed Nepal’s sincere commitments showing the concerns of Nepal’s northern neighbor China regarding the possibility of using Nepalese soil against it.

”No matter how the Nepalese see it, the US has its own agenda and its own geopolitical objectives. And the consequences may be serious should any part of the compact be used against neighboring China,” writes China Daily.

Not taking note of Nepal government’s pledge China Daily still holds hostile views towards MCC.

Although Nepal’s other neighbor is very suspective on Nepal signing Belt and Road Initiative for the development, China daily strongly backed its own Belt and Road Initiative in Nepal.

Considering China's commitment to helping Nepali development, especially its latest promise to help it turn from a "land-locked" country to a "land-connected" one under the Beijing-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, it is in Nepal's best interest to stay out of the US' geopolitical games.

China daily sees the war on Ukraine helps Nepal to ratify it. “The war in Ukraine may have distracted public attention from it. But this is a matter that will have far-reaching consequences economically and geopolitically, not just for Nepal, but for Nepal's neighbors as well.”

China Daily also questioned 12 point explanatory notes. To address public concerns and facilitate the compact's approval, Nepali authorities came up with a 12-point explanatory note promising there is no military or security component in the projects, they will have nothing to do with the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, and Nepal will pull out when the US violates the understanding.

China daily’s editorial shows that China still believes MCC is not best interest of China.

