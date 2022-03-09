French Parliamentarians Meet Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

The delegation of the France-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Véronique Riotton called on Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on various aspects of Nepal-France relations, cooperation and multilateral issues of common interest.

Similarly, the delegation also met the leader of Communist Party Nepal (United Socialist) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

"Was a great pleasure to meet and discuss with Hon. Madhav Kumar Nepal and the Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs @MofaNepal. The meetings were fruitful and rich in discussions." Véronique Riotton, President of France-Nepal Friendship Group,” in a tweet.