French Parliamentarians Meet Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

March 9, 2022, 7:50 a.m.

The delegation of the France-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Véronique Riotton called on Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on various aspects of Nepal-France relations, cooperation and multilateral issues of common interest.

Similarly, the delegation also met the leader of Communist Party Nepal (United Socialist) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

FNVH9TpVUAAOb11.jpg

"Was a great pleasure to meet and discuss with Hon. Madhav Kumar Nepal and the Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs @MofaNepal. The meetings were fruitful and rich in discussions." Véronique Riotton, President of France-Nepal Friendship Group,” in a tweet.

