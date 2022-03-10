JICA Starts Project To Improve Access To Clean And Safe Water In Biratnagar

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a grant agreement with the Government of Nepal in Kathmandu today, to provide grant aid of up to 2.541 billion yen for “The Project for the Improvement of Water Supply in Biratnagar.”

The project intends to upgrade and expand water supply facilities in the Biratnagar Metropolitan City contributing to the development of social and economic infrastructure.

Despite being the densely populated industrial city and the capital of Province 1, the city lacks adequate and potable water supply largely due to the low quantity of water and dilapidated pipelines. The project envisions ensuring adequate access to safe water for around 100,000 people in Biratnagar City by constructing and upgrading facilities like water treatment plants, clear water reservoirs, distribution main pipelines to name a few.

In addition, serving as a countermeasure against infectious diseases, including COVID-19, this Project aims to contribute not only to the achievement of SDGs Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) but also to Goal 3 (good health and well-being).

The signing marks another step of consistent support of Japanese assistance to the Government of Nepal in the water supply sector, one of the fundamental sectors for socio-economic development.