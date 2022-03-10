JICA Starts Project To Improve Access To Clean And Safe Water In Biratnagar

Japan’s New Cooperation to Improve Access to Clean, Safe Water Starts in Biratnagar City

March 10, 2022, 8:06 p.m.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a grant agreement with the Government of Nepal in Kathmandu today, to provide grant aid of up to 2.541 billion yen for “The Project for the Improvement of Water Supply in Biratnagar.”

The project intends to upgrade and expand water supply facilities in the Biratnagar Metropolitan City contributing to the development of social and economic infrastructure.

Jica starts.jpg

Despite being the densely populated industrial city and the capital of Province 1, the city lacks adequate and potable water supply largely due to the low quantity of water and dilapidated pipelines. The project envisions ensuring adequate access to safe water for around 100,000 people in Biratnagar City by constructing and upgrading facilities like water treatment plants, clear water reservoirs, distribution main pipelines to name a few.

In addition, serving as a countermeasure against infectious diseases, including COVID-19, this Project aims to contribute not only to the achievement of SDGs Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) but also to Goal 3 (good health and well-being).

The signing marks another step of consistent support of Japanese assistance to the Government of Nepal in the water supply sector, one of the fundamental sectors for socio-economic development.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And South Africa Signed Declaration Of Intent On Cooperation
Mar 10, 2022
Japan Provides Rs.2.7 Billion Grant Assistance For The Improvement Of Water Supply In Biratnagar
Mar 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 32New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 77 New Cases And 421 Recoveries
Mar 10, 2022
Trishuli 3B Hydropower Project Makes Progress
Mar 10, 2022

More on National

Nepal And South Africa Signed Declaration Of Intent On Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 minutes ago
Japan Provides Rs.2.7 Billion Grant Assistance For The Improvement Of Water Supply In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 40 minutes ago
Kathmandu-Terai/ Madhesh Expressway Project Will Complete By 2080/81 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
UNDP, ILO And IOM Entered Partnership With EU Funded Dakchyata Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
India Supports NIWFS To Distribute Free LPG Gas Stoves And Gas Cylinders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Forty Women Issued Kalapathhar Declaration Drawing Attention To Climate Change By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 32New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 77 New Cases And 421 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2022
Trishuli 3B Hydropower Project Makes Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2022
Elections Results Of Five State Assembly Election In India Will Come Out Today By Agencies Mar 10, 2022
Ukraine President Accused Russia Attaching Maternity Hospital By Agencies Mar 10, 2022
South Korea Presidential Race: Yoon Suk-yeol Wins South Korean Presidency By Agencies Mar 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75