Russian-Ukraine Foreign Minister Talks: No Breakthrough For Ceasefire

Russian-Ukraine Foreign Minister Talks: No Breakthrough For Ceasefire

March 11, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

The foreign ministers from Ukraine and Russia have held talks in the Turkish city of Antalya two weeks after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. But the two sides failed to narrow their differences.

The Turkish government brokered the meeting between Dmytro Kuleba and Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. The talks lasted for about 90 minutes.

After the meeting, Kuleba said there was no progress toward a ceasefire.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said, "My impression is that Russian is not in a position at this point towards establishing ceasefire. They seek surrender from Ukraine. This is not what they are going to get."

The Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov warned that it is dangerous for countries to provide weapons to Ukraine.

Lavrov repeated Moscow's demand of what it calls demilitarization and a neutral status for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a legal assurance that Ukraine will not join NATO.

Agencies

Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba
Mar 11, 2022
India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat
Mar 11, 2022
Elections Results Of Five State Assembly Election In India Will Come Out Today
Mar 10, 2022
Ukraine President Accused Russia Attaching Maternity Hospital
Mar 10, 2022
South Korea Presidential Race: Yoon Suk-yeol Wins South Korean Presidency
Mar 10, 2022

More on International

Ukraine President Accused Russia Attaching Maternity Hospital By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
South Korea Presidential Race: Yoon Suk-yeol Wins South Korean Presidency By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Putin Orders To Impose Import-export Ban On Certain Products For 2022 By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
EU To Phase Out Dependence On Russian Gas By 2030 By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
US Bans Energy Imports From Russia By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Indian PM Modi Speaks To Putin And Zelenskyy By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Build Back Better And The Preservation Of Amar Narayan Temple - Tansen (Palpa)! By Shanker Man Singh Mar 11, 2022
Nepal And China Share A Bond Of Friendship: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2022
Kathmandu Under A Pollution By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 11, 2022
Nepal And Turkey Agree To Expand Bilateral Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2022
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba By Agencies Mar 11, 2022
India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat By Agencies Mar 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75