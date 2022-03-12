Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19

Bhutan’s 50 percent of the children have been vaccinated by the second day of mass pediatric vaccination campaign for children in the ages of five-11 yesterday.

Bhutanese online Kuensel reports that a total of 23,193 children in the country were vaccinated yesterday taking the total number of children vaccinated so far to 39,642 of the 83,226 children in this age group in the country.

Thimphu has maximum number of children vaccinated yesterday with 3,872, followed by Sarpang with 2,112. Gasa has the lowest with only 39 according to the health ministry’s data.

According to the health ministry, there were no cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) yesterday except for 28 minor cases who complained about injection site pain, mild fever and headache.

The dosage for this section of the population is 0.2ml according to the experts. The campaign that started on March 6 will be held for one week reports Kuensell