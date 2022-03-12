Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19

Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19

March 12, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

Bhutan’s 50 percent of the children have been vaccinated by the second day of mass pediatric vaccination campaign for children in the ages of five-11 yesterday.

Bhutanese online Kuensel reports that a total of 23,193 children in the country were vaccinated yesterday taking the total number of children vaccinated so far to 39,642 of the 83,226 children in this age group in the country.

Thimphu has maximum number of children vaccinated yesterday with 3,872, followed by Sarpang with 2,112. Gasa has the lowest with only 39 according to the health ministry’s data.

According to the health ministry, there were no cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) yesterday except for 28 minor cases who complained about injection site pain, mild fever and headache.

The dosage for this section of the population is 0.2ml according to the experts. The campaign that started on March 6 will be held for one week reports Kuensell

Agencies

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion
Mar 12, 2022
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba
Mar 11, 2022
India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat
Mar 11, 2022
Russian-Ukraine Foreign Minister Talks: No Breakthrough For Ceasefire
Mar 11, 2022
Elections Results Of Five State Assembly Election In India Will Come Out Today
Mar 10, 2022

More on South Asia

Blast At Mosque In Pakistan Kills Dozens By Agencies 1 week ago
GDP Growth Targeted At 5 Percent By June 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Bhutan Eases Covid-19 Lockdown By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Bhutan To Open Trans Bhutan Trail In 60 Years By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Sri Lanka Requests China To Restructure Its Loans By Agencies 2 months ago
Pakistan Snowstorm Traps 1,000s Of Cars, 22 Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago

The Latest

Linking The Nepali State With Its Ethnic minorities By Sushav Niraula Mar 12, 2022
Himalaya Airlines Completes 7 Years Of Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserves Continues To Decline By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion By Agencies Mar 12, 2022
Nepal Weather On March 12: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 21New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75