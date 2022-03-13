United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine

The United Nations human rights office said at least 579 civilians, including 42 children, had died in the armed attack in Ukraine as of Friday.

The number has continued to rise since Russia invaded the nation on February 24.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, or OHCHR, said 130 deaths were confirmed in Donetsk and Luhansk, the eastern regions of Ukraine. It said the 449 other deaths were reported in the capital, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and elsewhere.

It said most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons, including shells and missiles.

The officials also reported over 1,000 people were injured.