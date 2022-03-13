United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine

United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine

March 13, 2022, 8:20 a.m.

The United Nations human rights office said at least 579 civilians, including 42 children, had died in the armed attack in Ukraine as of Friday.

The number has continued to rise since Russia invaded the nation on February 24.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, or OHCHR, said 130 deaths were confirmed in Donetsk and Luhansk, the eastern regions of Ukraine. It said the 449 other deaths were reported in the capital, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and elsewhere.

It said most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons, including shells and missiles.

The officials also reported over 1,000 people were injured.

Agencies

China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi
Mar 13, 2022
India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday
Mar 13, 2022
Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19
Mar 12, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion
Mar 12, 2022
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba
Mar 11, 2022

More on International

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Russian-Ukraine Foreign Minister Talks: No Breakthrough For Ceasefire By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Ukraine President Accused Russia Attaching Maternity Hospital By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
South Korea Presidential Race: Yoon Suk-yeol Wins South Korean Presidency By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Putin Orders To Impose Import-export Ban On Certain Products For 2022 By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
EU To Phase Out Dependence On Russian Gas By 2030 By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
Nepal Weather March 13: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases and 192 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75