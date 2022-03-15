Kremlin Claims That Russia’s operation In Ukraine Proceeds According To Plan

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is proceeding in accordance with the original plan and will be completed on time and in full, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday Russian News Agency TASS reports. The operation will be completed on time and in full, Dmitry Peskov noted

"Russia has a sufficient potential for conducting the special military operation in Ukraine. The operation is proceeding in accordance with the original plan and will be completed on time and in full," Peskov stressed.

According to TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for assistance from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He said Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The sole purpose is the country’s demilitarization and denazification. The Defense Ministry has repeatedly said the Russian army avoids attacking cities, its main targets being military infrastructure. The civilian population is not at risk.