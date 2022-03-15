UN Chief Call To Stop The Horror Unleash On The People Of Ukraine

March 15, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday repeated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Sounded the alarm over Russia raising the alert level for its nuclear forces after invading Ukraine, he told the reporter that the prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 has so far sent more than 2.8 million people fleeing across Ukraine’s borders and trapped hundreds of thousands in besieged cities while triggering broad Western sanctions on Russia.

UN Secretary General has also called for the preservation of the security and safety of nuclear facilities after a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s biggest of its kind, that broke out during a takeover of the plant by Russian forces.

He also called to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the path of diplomacy and peace

Agencies

