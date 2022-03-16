Kathmandu Valley Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases

March 16, 2022, 6:17 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4790 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 16 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 15 infections, there are 15 in Kathmandu and 1 in Lalitpur.

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,085.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 41 New Cases and 213 Recoveries
Mar 16, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 16 Across Nepal
Mar 16, 2022
Nepal, Saudi Arabia Signed General Cooperation Agreement
Mar 15, 2022
Nepal, India 14th JCIFM Concluded
Mar 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 15, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 41 New Cases and 213 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 57 New Cases and 130 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 26 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Cases and 148 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

The Science Of Mind Or Psychology: The Western Perspective By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Mar 16, 2022
Four More Airlines Show Interest To Commercial Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies Mar 16, 2022
Nepal Police To Mobilise 100,000 Temporary Police For Local Polls By Agencies Mar 16, 2022
UN Reports Over 3 Million Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Neighboring Countries By Agencies Mar 16, 2022
North Korea Have Launched A Ballistic Missile By Agencies Mar 16, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75