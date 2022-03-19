Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Building Inaugurated In Bhojpur

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Building at Dingle of Bhojpur district on Thursday. The hospital building was constructed with the grant assistance of the Government of India.

The event was also attended by Namgyal C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, embassy officials and local government representatives.

The building was built at the cost of Rs 22.60 million. This hospital is expected to provide better access to quality health care services to the people of Bhojpur and nearby districts.

"The hospital is provisioned with 15-bedded indoor capacity with maternity section, 24 hours emergency examination rooms, children ward, operation theatre, waiting for the hall, pathology lab, rooms for doctors & medical staff, office, toilets for ladies and guests and furniture & hospital equipment to provide improved health care to the people," according to a press statement released by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 78 projects have been undertaken in Province-1 of Nepal including 4 projects in Bhojpur District. In addition to the above, the Government of India has also gifted 3 ambulances for Bhojpur District to date.

As close neighbors, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the Government of India’s continued commitment to continue to collaborate with the Government of Nepal in its socio-economic development and augmenting its physical infrastructure, especially in the health sector.