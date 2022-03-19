Xi, Biden Discuss Ukraine

Xi, Biden Discuss Ukraine

March 19, 2022, 7:50 a.m.

Advisors to US President Joe Biden fear the Russians may have turned to China for help. The President met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to find out where he stands.

Biden and XI spoke over video for nearly two hours. It was the first time they talked since the Russians began the invasion of Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden warned Xi against giving any help to Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said the president detailed what the implication and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia.

Chinese foreign ministry officials said Xi told Biden that the crisis is not something they want to see.

Xi said conflict and confrontation are not in anyone's interest. He added that China shoulders its share of international responsibilities to work for peace.

Biden is scheduled to discuss the invasion during meetings next Thursday in Brussels. He will gather with leaders from NATO, the Group of 7 nations, and the European Union.

Agencies

Everest Climbing To Start Soon, Icefall Doctors Start Work
Mar 19, 2022
India Logs 2,528 New Covid Cases And 149 Deaths
Mar 19, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station
Mar 18, 2022
Nepal’s Second Largest Substation Comes Into Operation
Mar 18, 2022
Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19
Mar 18, 2022

More on International

Russia Has No Plan For Occupation of Ukrainian Territory: Russian Foreign Ministry By Agencies 1 day ago
UN Reports Over 3 Million Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Neighboring Countries By Agencies 3 days ago
North Korea Have Launched A Ballistic Missile By Agencies 3 days ago
UN Chief Call To Stop The Horror Unleash On The People Of Ukraine By Agencies 4 days ago
Kremlin Claims That Russia’s operation In Ukraine Proceeds According To Plan By Agencies 4 days ago
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Base In Western Part By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Everest Climbing To Start Soon, Icefall Doctors Start Work By Agencies Mar 19, 2022
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Building Inaugurated In Bhojpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2022
India Logs 2,528 New Covid Cases And 149 Deaths By Agencies Mar 19, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2022
Kiran Sakha Reelected President Of Nepal USA Chamber By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station By Agencies Mar 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75