Over 3.3 Million People Have Fled Ukraine: UNHCR

March 20, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

The United Nations' High Commission For Refugee (UNHCR) has said that more than 3.3 million people had fled Ukraine to other countries since the Russian invasion.

The Office of the UNHCR said about 2 million people are now in Poland, 520,000 in Romania and 360,000 in Moldova. And about 180,000 people have gone to Russia.

The International Organization for Migration said on Friday that an estimated 6.48 million people had been displaced within Ukraine by Wednesday.

Agencies

