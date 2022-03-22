All 132 Passengers Killed In Chinese Jet Crashes In Couthern China

All 132 Passengers Killed In Chinese Jet Crashes In Couthern China

March 22, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

All the132 passengers boarded on ill-fated Chinese domestic flight killined in Monday’s accident reports Chinese news agency Xinhua.

According to media reports the plane crashed on Monday afternoon in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the country's south.

Chinese aviation authorities say China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 took off from Kunming in the southern Chinese province of Yunnan for Guangzhou in Guangdong Province.

The authorities say they lost contact with the Boeing 737 at around 2:15 p.m. while it was flying over Wuzhou City in the autonomous region. They later confirmed that it crashed in a mountainous area.

