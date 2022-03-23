Prime Minister Deuba Inaugurates International Conference On Sustainable Mountain Development

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated an International Conference on Sustainable Mountain Development here today.

PM Deuba inaugurated the two-day event organized by the Ministry of Forests and Environment at Chandragiri in Kathmandu. A total of 200 representatives from 13 countries have participated in the conference. Among them, 100 are participating physically while remaining others partake in the event virtually, the organizers said.

As per the decision of the United Nations to celebrate the year 2022 as the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development, the Ministry of Forests and Environment is going to organize various programmes throughout the year to promote the importance of mountain ecosystems.

According to RSS, , working papers will be presented and discussed on five various genres related to mountain environments such as Mountain Economy, Mountain Biodiversity and Ecosystem, Mountain Culture, Mountain Women and Mountain-Lowland Connections.

Participants during the conference will prepare the issues that Nepal needed to raise in the national policy and international forums and offer recommendations for the formulation of regional policy to protect and promote the mountain ecosystem.

PM Deuba flew to Chandragiri Hills Resorts on a helicopter. He was received by Minister for Forests and Environment Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, chairperson of Chandragiri Hills Pvt Ltd Chandra Prasad Dhakal and participants of the conference reports RSS.