Russian Forces Intensifies Attack In Southern Ukraine

Russian Forces Intensifies Attack In Southern Ukraine

March 26, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

Sergei Rudskoy, First Deputy Head of Russia's Military General Staff, said that, despite the slowdown, the invasion is going according to plan.

Rudskoy said the main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished. He added that the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been considerably reduced.

He said his troops will focus on achieving what he now calls the "main goal" -- the liberation of the Donbass region in the southeast.

Russian troops began their invasion of Ukraine one month ago. However, their progress has bogged down in the face of heavy resistance. Now, they may be switching to more limited goals.

The forces have continued to besiege the southeast city of Mariupol, even as troops in other areas have been stopped.

Agencies

India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases
Mar 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister In New Delhi
Mar 25, 2022
UNICEF Says More Than 4.3 Million Children Displaced In Ukraine
Mar 25, 2022
North Korea Claims Successful Launch Of New Missile
Mar 25, 2022
Supply Gas To Unfriendly Countries For Rubles Only: Putin
Mar 24, 2022

More on International

UNICEF Says More Than 4.3 Million Children Displaced In Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
North Korea Claims Successful Launch Of New Missile By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Supply Gas To Unfriendly Countries For Rubles Only: Putin By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
China Plane Crashed: All Out Search For Black Boxes By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
UN Secretary General Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Russia Suspends Peace Treaty Talks With Japan By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-CHIAN RELATIONS: Bumpy Road By Keshab Poudel Mar 26, 2022
Nepal Is For Safe, Orderly, And Regular Migration. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022
India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases By Agencies Mar 26, 2022
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022
PM Deuba To Address BIMSTEC Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75