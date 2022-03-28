Generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

March 28, 2022, 7:03 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Halesi Mahadev And Bhasmasur: Significant And Importance For Hindus, Kirat And Buddhists
Mar 28, 2022
NRNA Elects New Executive Committee Unanimously
Mar 28, 2022
Over 3.8 Million Have Fled Ukraine:UNHCR
Mar 28, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Concluded Three Days Nepal Visit
Mar 27, 2022
Shakti Samuha Holds The Fifth Conference of Survivors of Combat Trafficking In-Person 2022
Mar 27, 2022

More on Weather

Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Isoalted Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

SARDAR RUDRA RAJ PANDE JAYANTI Remembering Contributions By A Correspondent Mar 28, 2022
Halesi Mahadev And Bhasmasur: Significant And Importance For Hindus, Kirat And Buddhists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022
A Trek To The Lesser Trodden Ruby Valley By Abhishekh Adhikari Mar 28, 2022
Wildlife: 34 One Horned Rhino Died In Chitwan National Park This Year By Agencies Mar 28, 2022
Echoes In The Valley, Kirtipur By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 28, 2022
NRNA Elects New Executive Committee Unanimously By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75