Wildlife: 34 One Horned Rhino Died In Chitwan National Park This Year

Wildlife: 34 One Horned Rhino Died In Chitwan National Park This Year

March 28, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

With the recovery of a dead one-horned rhino at Madi Municipality-1 in Chitwan district, a total of 33 rhinos died in the Chitwan National Park in the current fiscal year.

According to RSS, the body of the rhino was recovered some 300 metres north from the Riyukhola bridge in the municipality.

According to Information Officer at Chitwan National Park Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, the rhino of 29 years was found dead at around 7:00 am on Sunday.

The Park officials said the horn and hooves of the rhino are intact. With this, a total of 33 rhinos died in the Chitwan National Park in the current fiscal year.

Agencies

Erdogan Proposes To Hold Next Round Of Russia-Ukraine Meeting In Istanbul
Mar 28, 2022
Pokhara Is Connected To The World Through New International Airport
Mar 27, 2022
US President Biden Criticized Russian President Putin
Mar 27, 2022
Nepal And China Signed Nine MoUs
Mar 26, 2022
India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases
Mar 26, 2022

More on National

SARDAR RUDRA RAJ PANDE JAYANTI Remembering Contributions By A Correspondent 7 minutes ago
NRNA Elects New Executive Committee Unanimously By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Concluded Three Days Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 30 minutes ago
Shakti Samuha Holds The Fifth Conference of Survivors of Combat Trafficking In-Person 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 44 minutes ago
China Will Continue To Firmly Support Nepal In Safeguarding National Sovereignty And Dignity: Chinese Foreign Minister Yi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 51 minutes ago
KATHMANDU-TERAI EXPRESSWAY Work In Progress By A Correspondent 1 day ago

The Latest

Halesi Mahadev And Bhasmasur: Significant And Importance For Hindus, Kirat And Buddhists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022
A Trek To The Lesser Trodden Ruby Valley By Abhishekh Adhikari Mar 28, 2022
Echoes In The Valley, Kirtipur By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 28, 2022
Erdogan Proposes To Hold Next Round Of Russia-Ukraine Meeting In Istanbul By Agencies Mar 28, 2022
Over 3.8 Million Have Fled Ukraine:UNHCR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022
Generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75