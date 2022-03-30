Kathmandu Valley Logs 8 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases

March 30, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3940 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, Kathmandu recorded 8.

With 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,402.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Deuba Stresses To Give New Life Into BIMSTEC
Mar 30, 2022
Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation
Mar 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 77 Recoveries
Mar 30, 2022
Nepal Attaches High Priority To The BIMSTEC Process: Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka
Mar 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khada Meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jayashankar
Mar 30, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 77 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 7 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases And 86 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
65 Percent Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 319 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

PM Deuba Stresses To Give New Life Into BIMSTEC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Nagarkot Is Famously Known For Its Loveliness, Amazing View And laid-back Feeling By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 30, 2022
Nepal Attaches High Priority To The BIMSTEC Process: Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khada Meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jayashankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress By Agencies Mar 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75