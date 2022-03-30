Nagarkot Is Famously Known For Its Loveliness, Amazing View And Aaid-back Feeling

So if Nagarkot loses its attraction to tourists, it will also lose a huge part of its economy.

March 30, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

Nagarkot is a town in the valley of Kathmandu, Bagmati Province, 2 hours away by bus from the big city (with a transition in Bhaktapur). It is quite known as the place to be for foreigners near Kathmandu who are searching for a bit of mountain air and a view. It is the highest place in the valley, culminating at 2175 meters, and the only referenced one where you can see the Everest top at dawn.

Nagarkot (2).jpg

Nagarkot is famously known for its loveliness, amazing view and laid-back feeling compared to Kathmandu. That said, the expectations and the reality are not quite equivalent, and the hope of cleaning mind and body away from Kathmandu can quickly be washed away if you do not fall on the right day. Indeed, only some lucky tourists will get the chance to have a clear view because Nagarkot is usually shadowed by a fog of pollution wedged in the mountain range, coming from Kathmandu, China and India. Instead of the ideal landscape, your vision will be cut short by air pollution, and you can even look the sun in the eye without blinking due to the thickness of this fog.

Pollution is sure to have a disastrous impact on tourism because it kind of scares off tourists and deceives expectations of Nepal as the country of the mountains with pure air. Tourists can be disillusioned quickly by the reality of Nepal's environmental issues. Even in Nagarkot, the number of garbage instantly brings you back to Kathmandu streets when you might have desired to lose yourself in nature. And really, Nagarkot is not very thriving on anything else than tourism. Some students I met on the trip told me there were not a lot of things to do there for them. So if Nagarkot loses its attraction to tourists, it will also lose a huge part of its economy. As a glaring example, there are almost as many hotels as there is houses in the town, a testimony to the need for tourism. Moreover, tourism not only impacts hotel trade but also groceries businesses and restaurants around Nagarkot that cannot afford to lose clients.

Nagarkot (3).jpg

The lack of financial support that Nagarkot faces is clearly visible, first from the state of the inhabitants' houses, second from the serious lack of garbage collection, third from the condition of the roads. It is even more obvious when compared to Bhaktapur, a town quite well-kept only an hour away (by bus) from Nagarkot. I do think it ought to be better maintained because it’s a beautiful place, ideally located with kind people all around and an amazing view when the weather is favorable to it. There are great hikes around, wasted by plastic, and even the waterfalls are contaminated with rubbish. Again, Nagarkot is referenced as the place to see if you’re close to Kathmandu, and with reasons for sure, but it cannot hold up to its title if nothing is done to help the town flourish and embrace its wonderful environment.

This is why it is truly appalling to realize the extent of the pollution in Nepal and its influence. It feels like an open-air garbage dump, and the more I stay, the more I realize that no matter what, you cannot escape it. I had hoped to flee the oppression of Kathmandu for a few days but I found myself preoccupied with the ecological catastrophe I encountered in Nagarkot. So instead, I observed it and I wrote about it because I believe it is one’s duty to call out the governments and the people on this issue with the hope that it will change for the better, and not only in Nepal.

Fanny is an intern from France

Fanny intern.jpg

Fanny Jonckeau

Echoes In The Valley, Kirtipur
Mar 28, 2022
Holi Festival In Kathmandu
Mar 18, 2022
Kathmandu Under A Pollution
Mar 11, 2022
International Women’s Rights Day: French Woman's Perspective On Nepali Women
Mar 09, 2022

More on Tourism

Everest Climbing To Start Soon, Icefall Doctors Start Work By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Four More Airlines Show Interest To Commercial Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Himalaya Airlines Completes 7 Years Of Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Foreign Tourists Arrival To Nepal Increases Over 91 Percent By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport Ready For Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Himalaya Airlines Receives ISO QMS Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago

The Latest

Nepal Attaches High Priority To The BIMSTEC Process: Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khada Meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jayashankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress By Agencies Mar 30, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Zonta International And Zonta District Club Members Call Upon President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurated 132 kV Lahachok Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75