Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress

Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress

March 30, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

The Russian-Ukrainian talks that took place in Istanbul on Tuesday were constructive, the head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters reports Russian News Agency Tass.

He said Moscow made two de-escalatory steps. One was offering to hold a meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky simultaneously with the initialing of a peace treaty by their Foreign Ministries, or earlier than planned before. In the other step, Russian troops would drastically reduce their activities toward Kiev and Chernigov.

The talks were supposed to last two days - March 29 and 30 - but sources in the Russian delegation and the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the round was over and the meeting on Wednesday was off.

TASS has put together the highlights that’s been reported about the outcome of the latest round of talks.

Two de-escalatory steps

The Russian delegation in Istanbul has received from their Ukrainian counterparts a "clearly phrased position," Medinsky said. Kiev’s proposals, he said, will be studied in the near future and reported to the president, and then Moscow will come back with a response.

In addition, the official said, Russia is making two de-escalation steps, in the political and military areas. The first step is that Russia is offering Kiev to move forward the possible meeting between the countries’ leaders. While initially Putin and Zelensky were supposed to meet after their Foreign Ministries initial a peace treaty, now these two events are proposed to be held simultaneously reports Tass.

Agencies

Russian-Ukrainian To Hold Face To Face Talks In Istanbul On March 29
Mar 29, 2022
Wildlife: 34 One Horned Rhino Died In Chitwan National Park This Year
Mar 28, 2022
Erdogan Proposes To Hold Next Round Of Russia-Ukraine Meeting In Istanbul
Mar 28, 2022
Pokhara Is Connected To The World Through New International Airport
Mar 27, 2022
US President Biden Criticized Russian President Putin
Mar 27, 2022

More on International

Russian-Ukrainian To Hold Face To Face Talks In Istanbul On March 29 By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Erdogan Proposes To Hold Next Round Of Russia-Ukraine Meeting In Istanbul By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Over 3.8 Million Have Fled Ukraine:UNHCR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
US President Biden Criticized Russian President Putin By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Russian Forces Intensifies Attack In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
UNICEF Says More Than 4.3 Million Children Displaced In Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nagarkot Is Famously Known For Its Loveliness, Amazing View And Aaid-back Feeling By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 30, 2022
Nepal Attaches High Priority To The BIMSTEC Process: Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khada Meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jayashankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Zonta International And Zonta District Club Members Call Upon President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurated 132 kV Lahachok Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75