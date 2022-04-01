1,232 Civilians Killed Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: UNHCR

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began invading the country. The figure includes 112 children. OHCHR says 1,935 civilians were injured

OHCHR on Thursday released the latest data on civilian casualties confirmed between February 24 and March 30.

OHCHR says the actual figure may be higher as it has not included unconfirmed figures from the southeastern city of Mariupol and other areas that are under intense attacks from Russian forces.