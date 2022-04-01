Political Parties Should Respect Code Of Conducts: Chief Elections Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has pointed out that all political parties contesting the election should commit to making the election free, fair and economical by completely following the election code of conduct for the protection of democracy and integrity of the governance system.

Organized by Elections Commission and Nepal Law Society, Krishna Man Pradhan, Chief Executive of Nepal Law Society moderated the half day workship.

Addressing the interaction on 'Effective Implementation of Election Code of Conduct and Role of Stakeholders' today, Thapaliya suggested all political parties and candidates strictly abide by the election code of conduct, if not face dire consequences.

He shared, "Election code of conduct has been made at the participation of all stakeholders. The Election Commission is fully confident that the political parties and candidates will follow it. The election must be won through ideology and principle, not through the use of money."

Similarly, former chief justice Kalyan Shrestha stressed that the culture of following the code of conduct should be made an integral part as the election is the process of ensuring development, participation and good governance."

It was the main responsibility of the political parties and candidates to follow the election code of conduct.

Nepal Law Society chair and former chief secretary Tirtha Man Shakya expressed concern saying the elections were becoming expensive. "It seems the elections are only for the political parties and their leaders' interest and not for consolidation of democracy and the public interest," he commented.

Election Commissioner Ishwori Prasad Poudel said the Election Commission was vigorously making preparations for conducting the election in a free, fair and fear-free manner. He stressed on the need of all stakeholders to strictly abide by the election code of conduct for making the election free and fair.

Election Commission secretary Gokarna Mani Dawadi, joint-secretary Yagya Prasad Bhattarai and former minister Madhav Poudel presented papers on the election code of conduct, the income and expenditure of the political parties, and implementation and monitoring, respectively.

Nepal Law Society executive director Krishna Man Pradhan said the interaction has been organized to highlight the significance of the code of conduct and to make stakeholders commit to it.

Leaders of various political parties including Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Madhav Poudel, Khem Prasad Lohani, Baburam Dahal, Laxman Lal Karna, and Khim Lal Devkota, among others, suggested to the Election Commission work independently and be strict in enforcing the election code of conduct for enhancing the credibility of the elections.

Civil society representatives including Kapil Shrestha, Khem Raj Regmi, Indira Shrestha, Meen Khadka, Asha Basnet, Pradip Shrestha and Indu Tuladhar, and chairman of the Rural Municipality Federation Bansha Lal Tamang pointed out the need of reforms in the election and making it more credible for strengthening democracy.

The Election Commission and the NLS have organized the programme in 14 places covering all the seven provinces before this.