Putin Signed A Decree Asking Unfriendly Countries To Pay Rubble For Gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree stipulating acceptance of payments for gas in rubles on March 31.

If gas buyers from unfriendly states refuse to pay for gas in rubles, Russia will view it as breach of contract, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on the situation in the aviation sector reports Tass.

"If such [ruble] payments are not made, we will consider this to be the buyers’ failure to perform commitments with all ensuing implications," Putin said.

