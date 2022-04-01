Putin Signed A Decree Asking Unfriendly Countries To Pay Rubble For Gas

Putin Signed A Decree Asking Unfriendly Countries To Pay Rubble For Gas

April 1, 2022, 7:22 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree stipulating acceptance of payments for gas in rubles on March 31.

If gas buyers from unfriendly states refuse to pay for gas in rubles, Russia will view it as breach of contract, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on the situation in the aviation sector reports Tass.

"If such [ruble] payments are not made, we will consider this to be the buyers’ failure to perform commitments with all ensuing implications," Putin said.

Putin signed earlier today the decree stipulating acceptance of payments for gas in rubles reports Tass.

Agencies

PM Deuba And PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meting Saturday
Apr 01, 2022
1,232 Civilians Killed Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: UNHCR
Apr 01, 2022
India Reports 1233 Covid-19 New Cases And 31 Deaths
Mar 31, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress
Mar 30, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian To Hold Face To Face Talks In Istanbul On March 29
Mar 29, 2022

More on International

1,232 Civilians Killed Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: UNHCR By Agencies 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
7.5 Million Children Faces Devastating Impact In Ukraine: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Russian-Ukrainian Negotiators Make Progress By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Russian-Ukrainian To Hold Face To Face Talks In Istanbul On March 29 By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Erdogan Proposes To Hold Next Round Of Russia-Ukraine Meeting In Istanbul By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Over 3.8 Million Have Fled Ukraine:UNHCR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Pāhān Charhe And Ghodejatra 2022: Importance In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
PM Deuba And PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meting Saturday By Agencies Apr 01, 2022
Nepal, India 9th LOC Review Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
Political Parties Should Respect Code Of Conducts: Chief Elections Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 6 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75