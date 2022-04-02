Putin Directed Defense Ministry To Increase Military Potential On Western Border

April 2, 2022, 7:56 a.m.

Russia will reinforce its military potential along the Western border to ensure sufficient security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Belarus-1 television reports Russian news agency Tass.

He said Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that military potential on the other side of the border was on the rise.

"Putin gave orders for Shoigu and our Defense Ministry is now working on this: a plan to react by increasing and reinforcing our military potential along the Western border," Peskov said. "That will be done in such a way that will keep us safe and so that it doesn’t occur to anyone to attack us."

In March, Putin tasked Shoigu with submitting to the Commander-in-Chief proposals on enhancing the Western wing of the Russian Federation’s state borders. At that point, the Russian leader said that those proposals will be discussed "in the near future," and relevant decisions will be made. In response, the defense minister said a plan of strengthening Russia’s western frontier was almost ready reports Tass.

Agencies

