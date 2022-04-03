Nepal Police Registers 856 Rape Cases In The Last Seven Months

Nepal Police registered 856 total rape cases in the last seven months of the current fiscal year till mid-February reports The Rising Nepal.

Out of this 508 children from 11- to 16-year-old had become victims. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Spokesperson for the Police Headquarters Bishnu Kumar KC, 159 girls below the age of 10 had been raped till mid-February. The number of forceful rape between the age of 17 to 18 is 189. Similarly, a boy had become the victim of pedophilia.

The daily reports that in the fiscal year 2077/78 B.S (2021/22 A.D.), 1,665 girls had been raped, according to police report. Of them, the number of girls between the age of 11 to 16 was 1,016. Similarly, the number of girls under 10 years was 305. The number of rape victims was 344 in the age group of 17 to 18 years in the year 2077/78 B.S.

In the fiscal year 2076/77 (2020/21), 1,393 girls had become victim of forceful rape. Of the total cases, most were girls in the age group of 10 to 16 years. During that fiscal, out of 1,393 cases, 801 girls had become rape victims in the age group from 10 to 16 years. The number of victims below 10 was 273. The number of girls between the ages of 17 and 18 was 319.

Similarly, in the year 2075/76 (2019/20), 889 girls from age group 11-16 had been forcefully raped, and 590 in the fiscal year 2074/75 B.S. (2018/19).