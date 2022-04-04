Prime Minister Imran Khan Dissolved Pakistan’s Parliament

Prime Minister Imran Khan Dissolved Pakistan’s Parliament

April 4, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

On PM Imran's advice Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved Pakistan's lower house.

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Imran said he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies". The announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, threw out the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan before voting could take place, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution, which says loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen.

The government claims that the no-trust motion against the premier was a "foreign funded conspiracy", citing a 'threat letter' that was received from a foreign country through Pakistan's ambassador, asking for the removal of PM Imran.

In his address, Prime Minister said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

Prime Minister Imran said the "billions of rupees" that had been spent to "buy" lawmakers' votes would be wasted and advised those who had taken money to donate it to orphanages and the poor.

Agencies

Nepal And India Power Trade Expanded With Common Vision In Energy Sector
Apr 04, 2022
Russia And Ukraine Continue Negotiations
Apr 04, 2022
Russia To Provide Assistance In Evacuation From Mariupol
Apr 03, 2022
Putin Directed Defense Ministry To Increase Military Potential On Western Border
Apr 02, 2022
PM Deuba And PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meting Saturday
Apr 01, 2022

More on South Asia

Bhutan Suspended Import Of Electricity From India After Tala Project Start Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19 By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Blast At Mosque In Pakistan Kills Dozens By Agencies 1 month ago
GDP Growth Targeted At 5 Percent By June 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Bhutan Eases Covid-19 Lockdown By Agencies 2 months ago
Bhutan To Open Trans Bhutan Trail In 60 Years By Agencies 2 months ago

The Latest

Nepal And India Power Trade Expanded With Common Vision In Energy Sector By Agencies Apr 04, 2022
Russia And Ukraine Continue Negotiations By Agencies Apr 04, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Gandaki And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23New Cases And 66 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2022
Federalism And Policing: Challenges And Opportunities By Shobhakar Budhathoki Apr 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75