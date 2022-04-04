Prime Minister Imran Khan Dissolved Pakistan’s Parliament

On PM Imran's advice Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved Pakistan's lower house.

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Imran said he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies". The announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, threw out the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan before voting could take place, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution, which says loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen.

The government claims that the no-trust motion against the premier was a "foreign funded conspiracy", citing a 'threat letter' that was received from a foreign country through Pakistan's ambassador, asking for the removal of PM Imran.

In his address, Prime Minister said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

Prime Minister Imran said the "billions of rupees" that had been spent to "buy" lawmakers' votes would be wasted and advised those who had taken money to donate it to orphanages and the poor.