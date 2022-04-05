COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 21New Cases And 51 Recoveries

April 5, 2022, 4:51 p.m.

With 21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,528.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3278 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 21 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 3 people in 2309 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 812 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 41 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 771 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 15 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 51 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,765 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

