India To Fund NRs.41.13 Million For Waste Water Management Project

April 5, 2022, 8:04 p.m.

The Embassy of India signed the MoU with the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal &Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, Soulukhumbufor construction of Khumjung Khunde Waste Water Management Project.

The above community development project shall be built under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation with the financial assistance of the Government of India at a total estimated cost NRs.41.13 million.

The construction of this project will improve the health and quality life of the people living in Khumjung village, Solukbumbu providing them with safe water and improved sanitation, which are essential for improving the public health.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 467 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Amongst these, 78 Projects have been undertaken in Provice-1 Nepal including2 projects in Solukhumbu District.

