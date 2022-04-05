Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed as India's Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed as India's Foreign Secretary

April 5, 2022, 7:50 a.m.

India's ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra was appointed as the new Foreign Secretary. He is succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla who will retire at the end of this month.

Announcing the appointment of Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, the ministry said he will take charge as the foreign secretary on April 30.

Before his diplomatic posting to Nepal in 2020, he served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

A career diplomat with over 32 years of experience, Kwatra has also held the position of a Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for two years between October 2015 to August 2017.

Kwatra headed the policy planning & research division of the Ministry of External Affairs between July 2013 and October 2015 and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India's relations with the United States and Canada.

He served as Minister (Commerce) in the Embassy of India, Washington from May 2010 till July 2013.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 4
Apr 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 32 New Cases And 89 Recoveries
Apr 04, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Gandaki And Bagmati Province
Apr 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 03, 2022

More on International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Called Bucha Killing As Genocide By Agencies 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Russia And Ukraine Continue Negotiations By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Russia To Provide Assistance In Evacuation From Mariupol By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Putin Directed Defense Ministry To Increase Military Potential On Western Border By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Putin Signed A Decree Asking Unfriendly Countries To Pay Rubble For Gas By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
1,232 Civilians Killed Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: UNHCR By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2022
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Daily Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport By Agencies Apr 05, 2022
South Korea To Take 6000 More Nepali Workers By Agencies Apr 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 32 New Cases And 89 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2022
Nepal And India Power Trade Expanded With Common Vision In Energy Sector By Agencies Apr 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75