Russia Attacked Train Station Killing Civilian In Eastern Ukraine

Russia Attacked Train Station Killing Civilian In Eastern Ukraine

April 9, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

Ukrainian leaders have warned that Russian forces are intensifying their attacks, especially in the eastern part of the country. They have urged residents to evacuate. Now, a missile attack at a railway station crowded with those trying to escape has killed dozens of people.

The missile hit a crowded train station on Friday morning in Kramtorsk in the eastern province of Donetsk. Authorities say about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station when the missile struck. Most of them were women and children trying to evacuate ahead of Russian forces. The regional governor says at least 50 people were killed -- including 5 children -- and that nearly 100 were injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was an ordinary train station with ordinary people. He added that there were no military personnel there, just people waiting for a train to get to safe territory.

A Kremlin spokesperson denied that Russian forces were responsible. However, Zelenskyy said Russian troops are too cowardly to fight on the battlefield, so they are resorting to attacks on civilians.

Agencies

Nepal Centered Sudy On Water, Energy, Food, And Ecosystem Will Be Held
Apr 08, 2022
ICIMOD, NMA Signed MoU For Strategic Partnership
Apr 08, 2022
UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council
Apr 08, 2022
India Allows Nepal To Export 325 MW Of Electricity
Apr 07, 2022
US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Russia
Apr 07, 2022

More on International

UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Russia By Agencies 2 days ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Accused Russian Soldiers For Killing Innocent By Agencies 3 days ago
Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed As India's Foreign Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Called Bucha Killing As Genocide By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Russia And Ukraine Continue Negotiations By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Finance Ministry Suspended Governor Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2022
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2022
Nepal-Bangladesh Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Nepal-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 89 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2022
DEUBA’S INDIA VISIT Warming Relations By Keshab Poudel Apr 08, 2022
CLEAN COOOKING Hazy Drive By Keshab Poudel Apr 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75