Russia Attacked Train Station Killing Civilian In Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian leaders have warned that Russian forces are intensifying their attacks, especially in the eastern part of the country. They have urged residents to evacuate. Now, a missile attack at a railway station crowded with those trying to escape has killed dozens of people.

The missile hit a crowded train station on Friday morning in Kramtorsk in the eastern province of Donetsk. Authorities say about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station when the missile struck. Most of them were women and children trying to evacuate ahead of Russian forces. The regional governor says at least 50 people were killed -- including 5 children -- and that nearly 100 were injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was an ordinary train station with ordinary people. He added that there were no military personnel there, just people waiting for a train to get to safe territory.

A Kremlin spokesperson denied that Russian forces were responsible. However, Zelenskyy said Russian troops are too cowardly to fight on the battlefield, so they are resorting to attacks on civilians.