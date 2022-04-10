Kremlin Says Russia To End Special Operation In Ukraine

Moscow is hoping that the special military operation in Ukraine could be ended in the foreseeable future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday reports Tass..

He commented on his interview to the British television channel Sky News where he earlier said that Russia was hoping that "the operation will reach its goals or end in talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegation in the next few days, in the foreseeable future."

When asked on Friday whether it could indeed be a matter of days, Peskov said, "We are talking about the foreseeable future."

Speaking about the grounds for making these forecasts, Peskov said, "The operation continues and the goals are being achieved."

"Substantive work is being carried out both on the military side, in terms of advancing the operation, and on the side of the negotiators who are in the negotiation process with their Ukrainian counterparts," he said.