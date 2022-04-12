Elections Commission Printed Ballot Paper For 28 Districts

Elections Commission Printed Ballot Paper For 28 Districts

April 12, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

Election Commission has said that ballot papers amounting to the need for 28 districts have been printed so far.

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson of the EC, said at a regular press meet on Monday that 4.5 million 22 thousand ballot papers were printed so far and that the number could cover the demand of 28 districts.

He said printing of the ballot papers for other districts was underway.

