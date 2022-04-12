US President Biden Urged Indian PM Modi To Take Hard Line On Russia

US President Biden Urged India To Take Hard Line On Russia

April 12, 2022, 7:22 a.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narnedra Modi said he has spoken by phone several times with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said he has proposed direct talks between them.

In a virtual summit, US President Joe Biden has urged Indian leaders to do more in the global effort to penalize Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. He met online on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden welcomed India's support for Ukrainians, including the delivery of medicines and other supplies. He said the US and India will continue to consult on how to manage the "destabilizing effects" of the war.

Still, Biden emphasized the growing cooperation over security. The US, India, Japan, and Australia are members of an alliance known as the Quad.

