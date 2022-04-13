Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

April 13, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.

