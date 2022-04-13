United Nations Reports 1,892 Civilians Killed In Ukraine

United Nations Reports 1,892 Civilians Killed In Ukraine

April 13, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says says as of Monday at least 1,892 civilians, including 153 children, had been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

UN Human Rights agency says 1,217 of those deaths were reported in regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east, Chernihiv in the north, Kherson in the south, and in other areas. In the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, 675 deaths were reported.

The OHCHR also says that 2,558 civilians have been injured. Most of the casualties were caused by explosives, missiles and air strikes.

The UN agency says it believes the actual figures are considerably higher, as accurate numbers from some areas, including Mariupol, are not available because intense Russian bombardments are continuing.

Agencies

Remittances Continue To Slump, BOP Deficit Rises: Nepal Rastra Bank
Apr 13, 2022
Government Is Taking All Efforts To Strengthen Economy: Finance Minister Sharma
Apr 12, 2022
US President Biden Urged Indian PM Modi To Take Hard Line On Russia
Apr 12, 2022
Pakistan’s Parliament Elected Shehbaz Sharif As New Prime Minister
Apr 11, 2022
Everest Is Ready For Climbing
Apr 11, 2022

More on International

US President Biden Urged Indian PM Modi To Take Hard Line On Russia By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Russian Defense Forces Intensifies Attack On Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kremlin Says Russia To End Special Operation In Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
British PM Johonson Walked At The Street Of Kyiv With Ukrainian President Volodymyr By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Russia Attacked Train Station Killing Civilian In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu To Receive Malamchi Water From 27 April By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2022
MD Ghising Requested Local Leaders To Remove Obstruction Created In Gajryang-New Khimti transmission line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2022
Remittances Continue To Slump, BOP Deficit Rises: Nepal Rastra Bank By Agencies Apr 13, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2022
MECS ECO Workshop Stresses For e-Cooking In Nepal To Replace LPG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022
Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75