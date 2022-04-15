Mainly Fair Weather In Plain Areas Of Nepal

April 15, 2022, 7:39 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in plain and Valley.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

