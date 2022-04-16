Russian Defense Ministry Issues Threatening To Increase Attack On Kyiv

Russian Defense Ministry Issues Threatening To Increase Attack On Kyiv

April 16, 2022, 7:56 a.m.

Russia's defense ministry is threatening to increase attacks on the capital Kyiv, in response to what it calls sabotage in its territory reports Japanese agency NHK.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Thursday that Neptune anti-ship missiles hit the Russian cruiser Moskva causing significant damage. The official said a fire broke out on the ship and it began to sink after a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the vessel.

The British defense ministry says the cruiser Moskva served a key role as both a command vessel and air defense platform. It says Russia will now likely review its maritime posture in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are putting up fierce resistance in the east. They say they destroyed a bridge to prevent a Russian convoy from reaching Izyum, where Russia is believed to be massing forces.

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that its cruise missiles had destroyed a military facility near Kyiv.

Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov claimed that the facility was used to produce and repair anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-ship missiles.

He said, "The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on the Russian territory."

Agencies

Nepal Airlines To Operate Direct Flight To Saudi Arabia From April 23
Apr 16, 2022
India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths
Apr 16, 2022
Ramadan 2022: When Did It Start And Date Of Eid
Apr 15, 2022
Elections Will Be Free And Fair: CED Thapaliya
Apr 15, 2022
Remittances Continue To Slump, BOP Deficit Rises: Nepal Rastra Bank
Apr 13, 2022

More on International

Russian And Ukraine Claim Each Other Claims Victories By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
United Nations Reports 1,892 Civilians Killed In Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
US President Biden Urged Indian PM Modi To Take Hard Line On Russia By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
Russian Defense Forces Intensifies Attack On Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago
Kremlin Says Russia To End Special Operation In Ukraine By Agencies 6 days, 15 hours ago
British PM Johonson Walked At The Street Of Kyiv With Ukrainian President Volodymyr By Agencies 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines To Operate Direct Flight To Saudi Arabia From April 23 By Agencies Apr 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Case s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 44 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
JAAN Held 48th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance Of Hanuman Jayanti In Nepal And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
Nepal Government Has Accepted USD 659 Millions In Grant Aid From The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75