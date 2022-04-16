Russian Defense Ministry Issues Threatening To Increase Attack On Kyiv

Russia's defense ministry is threatening to increase attacks on the capital Kyiv, in response to what it calls sabotage in its territory reports Japanese agency NHK.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Thursday that Neptune anti-ship missiles hit the Russian cruiser Moskva causing significant damage. The official said a fire broke out on the ship and it began to sink after a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the vessel.

The British defense ministry says the cruiser Moskva served a key role as both a command vessel and air defense platform. It says Russia will now likely review its maritime posture in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are putting up fierce resistance in the east. They say they destroyed a bridge to prevent a Russian convoy from reaching Izyum, where Russia is believed to be massing forces.

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that its cruise missiles had destroyed a military facility near Kyiv.

Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov claimed that the facility was used to produce and repair anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-ship missiles.

He said, "The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on the Russian territory."