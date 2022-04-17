Russian Defense Ministry Claims Killing 23000 Ukrainian Troops And Foreign Mercenaries

Russian Defense Ministry Claims Killing 23000 Ukrainian Troops And Foreign Mercenaries

April 17, 2022, 8:38 a.m.

Russian Defense Ministry claims that over 23,000 Ukrainian troops, foreign mercenaries killed reports Russian news agency Tass.

According to the major general, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent statements to the Western media that Ukraine has about 2,500-3,000 service members killed in the operation are a lie.

According to Tass, the irretrievable losses of the Ukrainian army, National Guard and among the foreign mercenaries are 23,367 people, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has reliable statistics on the true losses in the Ukrainian army, National Guard and among the arriving foreign mercenaries, which Zelensky is frightened to communicate to the people of Ukraine. To date, irretrievable losses are 23,367," Konashenkov said.

Agencies

