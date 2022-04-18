COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 34 Recoveries

April 18, 2022, 4:48 p.m.

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,674.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3600 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in one person in 1091 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 350 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 11 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 339 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 5 are admitted to the ICU and one is under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 34 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966,373 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

