Weather Analysis: Isolated Brief Rains Will Likely In Province 1

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places in Province 1 and at a few places in the hilly region of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Madesh Province and at one or two places in the hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.