Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of in rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.