Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati

April 21, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of in rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Governor Adhikari Joins Office
Apr 21, 2022
Kathmandu And Bhaktapur District Confirms 6 New Cases
Apr 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 25 Recoveries
Apr 20, 2022
Japanese Technical Cooperation Programs: Training Nepali Government Specialists for the Future of Nepal
Apr 20, 2022
WHO Director General Is Paying A Visit To Nepal From April 21
Apr 20, 2022

