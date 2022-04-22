Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Ltd To Supply Melamchi Water From April 24

The Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) is making preparations to send water from the Melamchi Water supply Project (MWSP) to the households in the Kathmandu Valley from coming Sunday reports The Rising Nepal.

"If things went as planned and projected, we will be able to supply water to our consumers in the next five days," said Prakash Kumar Rai, Deputy Manager of KUKL.

According to the daily, KUKL's supply pipeline network is ready to pump water but in the first phase, water would be transmitted through the old network.

However, households connected with the new supply network could get the water depending on the amount of water arriving in the Kathmandu valley. Rai said that the water utility had designed the supply plan in a way it would benefit maximum consumers.

According to Bashu Dev Paudyal, Executive Director of the Melamchi Water Supply Development Board, it will take maximum of five days to fill up the 26.5 km long tunnel of the project.

He said that after filling the tunnel, the water would be flown to the treatment plant in Sundarijal and within 5-6 hours it would be sent to the distribution networks.

Meanwhile, the work to clean the debris deposited by the floods and landslide upstream of the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchowk on July 15 last year. Headworks and a part of the tunnel of the national pride project was damaged in the disasters caused by torrential rains. The structures were buried about 15 meters down in the debris.

The work to restore the project had begun by the end of January this year. "About 75 percent debris is removed from the site and top of headworks is visible now. The site would be cleared and assessment would be conducted before the coming monsoon," said Paudyal. When the floods hit the headworks, the project had completed the construction of civil works of the headworks and only a small amount of hydro-mechanical and electrical work was remaining reports The Rising Nepal.