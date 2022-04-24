33 Killed In Afghan Mosque Blast

An explosion at a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people, including children.

The blast occurred on Friday near the northern city of Kunduz.

A Taliban spokesperson tweeted that 43 others were wounded. He said the perpetrators would be caught and punished.

An aide to a senior Taliban official in Kunduz told NHK that the explosion occurred at the end of a service.

No one has claimed responsibility.

The Islamic State group has said it was responsible for a Shia mosque bombing in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday that killed more than 30 people reports NHK.