33 Killed In Afghan Mosque Blast

An explosion at a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people, including children.
The blast occurred on Friday near the northern city of Kunduz.
A Taliban spokesperson tweeted that 43 others were wounded. He said the perpetrators would be caught and punished.
An aide to a senior Taliban official in Kunduz told NHK that the explosion occurred at the end of a service.
No one has claimed responsibility.
The Islamic State group has said it was responsible for a Shia mosque bombing in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday that killed more than 30 people reports NHK.
